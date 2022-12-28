Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $632,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,483.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $748,600.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $750,200.00.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,227. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.73. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NARI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

