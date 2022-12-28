Insider Selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells 8,600 Shares of Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 8,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $65,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,489,373 shares in the company, valued at $41,609,447.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $15,224.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $29,442.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $12,222.00.

On Sunday, December 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $24,864.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $19,830.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $34,700.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $51,170.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $44,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $35,344.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 14,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $110,200.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

PRT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,509. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a market cap of $94.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.26.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

