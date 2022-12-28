International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.39. 6,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

