International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 3.0% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

