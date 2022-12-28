International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Trading Down 4%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) was down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.75 and last traded at $36.75. Approximately 1,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 514,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

International Seaways Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,306.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,306.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $254,865.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,967.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,680 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

