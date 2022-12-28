Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Price Performance

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $383.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $396.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.40. The stock has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $658.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

