Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.37. 1,002,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,921,024. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $404.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.82.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.