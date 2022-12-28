Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Bought by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 45,935 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $153.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.21. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $138.73 and a 1 year high of $214.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.