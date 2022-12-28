Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Shares Acquired by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZV. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period.

RZV stock opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.99 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.83.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

