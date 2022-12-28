Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,651 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY remained flat at $49.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,823. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47.

