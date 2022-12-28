Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.21. 40,807 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 13,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.96, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.51. The stock has a market cap of C$67.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.78.

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

