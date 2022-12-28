Investment Partners LTD. Acquires 1,878 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 123.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $486.65. 10,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,456. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $349.51 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $478.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.87. The company has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

