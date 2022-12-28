Investment Partners LTD. Acquires 9,358 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 149.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $142.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,049. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of 103.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average is $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.