Investment Partners LTD. Acquires 9,377 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Brown Financial Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 21,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.1% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 16,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,225,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,205,000 after buying an additional 874,554 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 121,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 74,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.93. 224,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,303,047. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

