Investment Partners LTD. Buys 2,695 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 452,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CINF traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $103.98. The stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,649. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.54 and a 200-day moving average of $104.43. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

