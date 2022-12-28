Investment Partners LTD. Has $3.62 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 235,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after buying an additional 66,683 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,320,000 after purchasing an additional 316,000 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,230,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.41. 11,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,726. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.68.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

