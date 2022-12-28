Investment Partners LTD. Has $869,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 117.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 364,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,863,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

