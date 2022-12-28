Investment Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisory increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 65,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 43,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.77. 10,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,536. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.11.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.