Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Up 1,359.4% in December

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 1,359.4% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,224,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of INVU stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 621,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,519. Investview has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
