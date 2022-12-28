Invitoken Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.51 Billion (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Invitoken has a total market capitalization of $4.51 billion and $66,708.49 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Invitoken has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Invitoken token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00009734 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Invitoken

Invitoken’s launch date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invitoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invitoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

