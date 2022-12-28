iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, an increase of 310.5% from the November 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,054,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IUSG traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.30. 1,456,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,079. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $117.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,638,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,970,000 after acquiring an additional 279,243 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,898,000 after acquiring an additional 239,528 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.