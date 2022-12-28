iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, an increase of 310.5% from the November 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,054,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of IUSG traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.30. 1,456,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,079. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $117.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.