iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 248.1% from the November 30th total of 617,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 997,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,650,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $227,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,139. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

