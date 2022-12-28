iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Update

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the November 30th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IFGL traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $20.79. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,937. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

Get iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 90,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.