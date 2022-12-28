iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Boosted by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

