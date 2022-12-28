iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Announces Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:XMI)

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of TSE:XMI traded down C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$33.19. 9,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.42. iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$29.43 and a 52 week high of C$37.92.

