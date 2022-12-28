iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Boosted by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.6% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after buying an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $325,088,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after acquiring an additional 535,415 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,315,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,364,000 after acquiring an additional 384,037 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

