iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Increased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,935 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Choreo LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $87,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,807 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,895,000 after purchasing an additional 873,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,166 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,079,000 after purchasing an additional 282,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.34. The stock had a trading volume of 52,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,101. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.94. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

