iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.4% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,972,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,614,000 after buying an additional 442,692 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $173.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

