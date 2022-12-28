iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF comprises 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.72% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period.

IWL opened at $89.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.79 and its 200-day moving average is $92.37. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.54 and a 52-week high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

