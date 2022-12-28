iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

IJH stock opened at $242.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.15. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

