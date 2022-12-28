iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Raised by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.13. 17,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,528. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.15.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

