iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of IJK traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.15. The stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,591. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.40. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

