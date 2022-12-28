iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Increased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 3.1% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $28,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 254,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 68,660 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IJR traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.89. 17,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,880. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.12. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

