iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,936 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 58,169 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

