Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, an increase of 218.7% from the November 30th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Jaguar Mining Stock Down 4.0 %

JAGGF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.93. 57,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. Jaguar Mining has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $4.41.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.85 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.