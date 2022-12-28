JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Trading Down 5.9%

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 9,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 686,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

JELD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $553,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,570,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,064,498.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 281,700 shares of company stock worth $2,710,864 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in JELD-WEN by 3.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 1.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

