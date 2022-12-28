Jet Protocol (JET) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $62,239.94

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.51 million and $62,239.94 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012278 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037527 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00038000 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00020019 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00225718 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01607786 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $55,895.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

