Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0162

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $27.51 million and approximately $65,052.28 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01607786 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $55,895.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

