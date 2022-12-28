Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in December

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Price Performance

JCTCF stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $5.52. 11,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,133. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. ( NASDAQ:JCTCF Get Rating ) by 117.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.