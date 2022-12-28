JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,688 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,746,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 597.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after buying an additional 624,059 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,474,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 920,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,093,000 after purchasing an additional 380,083 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.85. 7,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,780. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $56.79.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

