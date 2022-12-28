JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 2,680.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,570 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 550.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $139,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,405. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

