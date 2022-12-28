JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,801,850. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $227.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.90 and its 200-day moving average is $179.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

