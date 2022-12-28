JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $59.22 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,662,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 6.5% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $59,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after buying an additional 3,102,524 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $348,189,000. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $170,074,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,967,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,628 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,934. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33.

