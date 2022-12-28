JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.65 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.95. 8,445,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.80.
