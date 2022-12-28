JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,655 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,427,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,592,000 after acquiring an additional 882,723 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,708,000 after buying an additional 64,576 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,105,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,681,000 after purchasing an additional 131,091 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 864,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after buying an additional 330,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 855,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 277,725 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,206. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $30.20.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.