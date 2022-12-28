JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 427 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,823,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $242,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $232,890,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $220,838,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $186,709,000.

DFUV stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,530. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

