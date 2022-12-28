JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 427 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,823,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $242,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $232,890,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $220,838,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $186,709,000.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
DFUV stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,530. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.46.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV)
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.