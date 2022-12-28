Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.
Jonestown Bank & Trust Trading Down 1.6 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07.
About Jonestown Bank & Trust
Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jonestown Bank & Trust (JNES)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Jonestown Bank & Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jonestown Bank & Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.