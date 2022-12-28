JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) Stock Holdings Boosted by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPHY. UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of JPHY opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.32.

