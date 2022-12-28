K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Grows Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.42% of Tucows worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Tucows in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Tucows in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tucows by 158.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Tucows by 10.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tucows in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 3,200 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $144,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,153,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,102,962.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 12,365 shares of company stock valued at $559,934 over the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TCX opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $85.27.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

