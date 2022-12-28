K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Increases Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 360.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after buying an additional 236,481 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 73.7% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 103.95%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

